a year ago
BRIEF-Super Group announce acquisition of Fleet Hire
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
August 4, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Super Group announce acquisition of Fleet Hire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Super Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of Fleet Hire by SG Fleet Group

* Acquisition of a UK company, Fleet Hire, a provider of contract hire, salary sacrifice, short-term rental and fleet management services

* Total value of acquisition is 25.7 mln stg

* SG Fleet shares to value of 1.8 mln stg will be issued to vendors, with remainder of consideration to be funded through debt

* Acquisition gives SG Fleet scale and a profitable growth platform in UK market

* Expects cash EPS accretion in its first full year of ownership of 4.5 pct, with further accretion in subsequent years

* Consideration paid values Fleet Hire at 5.6-times normalised EBITDA

* Consideration to be funded through debt 12.0 mln stg and cash on hand 5.8 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

