FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Norway's banking system to negative
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Norway's banking system to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Norway’s Banking System -

* Moody’s changes outlook on norway’s banking system to negative from stable amid lower oil investments

* Weakening operating conditions to put Norwegian banks’ profitability under pressure, albeit from current high levels

* Outlook expresses Moody’s expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in norway over the next 12-18 months

* Banks will likely continue to increase their capital ratios in line with stricter regulatory requirements

* Moody’s anticipates efficiency to remain robust over the outlook period, supported by cost saving initiatives Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.