BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Norway's banking system to negative

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Norway’s Banking System -

* Moody’s changes outlook on norway’s banking system to negative from stable amid lower oil investments

* Weakening operating conditions to put Norwegian banks’ profitability under pressure, albeit from current high levels

* Outlook expresses Moody’s expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in norway over the next 12-18 months

* Banks will likely continue to increase their capital ratios in line with stricter regulatory requirements

* Moody's anticipates efficiency to remain robust over the outlook period, supported by cost saving initiatives