Aug 4 (Reuters) - Conafi Prestito SpA :

* Q2 net commissions 2.6 million euros ($2.90 million) versus 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Q2 results are preliminary as the board still needs to approve them ($1 = 0.8978 euros)