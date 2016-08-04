FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maglan Capital urges Fairpoint board to review strategic alternatives
August 4, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maglan Capital urges Fairpoint board to review strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Maglan Capital:

* Maglan Capital delivers letter to Fairpoint Communications CEO and board of directors

* "Urge" Fairpoint board to appoint new member to board to be selected by Maglan

* Calls on Fairpoint's board to form a committee to review strategic alternatives

* Fairpoint Communications "prime to be sold"

* Urges Fairpoint's board "should immediately consider a share repurchase program"

* Says having beneficial ownership of approximately 7.5% of Fairpoint's outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon:

