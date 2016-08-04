BRIEF-Priceline posts Q2 adj EPS $13.93; sees Q3 rev up 12-17 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Priceline Group Inc

* Q2 total revenue $2.56 billion versus $2.28 billion last year

* Q3 earnings per share view $28.99, revenue view $3.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $11.60

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $13.93

* Sees q3 year-over-year increase in revenue of approximately 12% - 17%

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $28.30 to $29.80

* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $26.10 to $27.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $12.69, revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 year-over-year increase in total gross travel bookings of approximately 14% - 19% Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aJdXhX) Further company coverage: