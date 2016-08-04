FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Axelero signs prelim. agreement to buy 100 pct stake in Privategriffe
August 4, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Axelero signs prelim. agreement to buy 100 pct stake in Privategriffe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Axelero SpA :

* Has signed preliminary agreement for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Privategriffe

* 72.37 percent of the shareholders of Privategriffe have chosen to be remunerated through a variable price linked to the achievement of results after a three-year period, calculated based on an overall amount established in line with the equity value

* The remaining 27.63 percent of the shareholders have chosen to receive the payment at a price equal to the stake held, as calculated based on an overall fixed amount of 891,200 euros ($992,172.96) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

