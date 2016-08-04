BRIEF-Seneca Foods and Monsanto announce long-term tolling agreement

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp

* Seneca foods and Monsanto announce long-term tolling agreement to drive efficiencies in vegetable large seed processing

* As a part of agreement, effective immediately, Seneca purchased monsanto's vegetable seed processing facility in Nampa, Idaho

* Vegetable large seed processing operations at monsanto's site in Warden, Washington, will transfer to Seneca's facility in Dayton, Washington

* Says Monsanto expecting its warden site to cease operations by end of calendar year 2016