BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings announces intention to spin-off Bagger Dave's restaurants

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings announces its intention to spin off Bagger Dave’s restaurants

* Company to be formed with proposed spinoff of Bagger Dave’s business will own, operate 19 Bagger Dave’s restaurants

* DRH is currently developing a comprehensive separation plan for proposed spinoff

* DRH will continue to own and operate its 64 franchised BWW restaurants and be listed on NASDAQ exchange.

* Expects to complete spinoff in Q4 of 2016.