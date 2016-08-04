FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings announces intention to spin-off Bagger Dave's restaurants
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:30 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Diversified Restaurant Holdings announces intention to spin-off Bagger Dave's restaurants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc

* Diversified Restaurant Holdings announces its intention to spin off Bagger Dave’s restaurants

* Company to be formed with proposed spinoff of Bagger Dave’s business will own, operate 19 Bagger Dave’s restaurants

* DRH is currently developing a comprehensive separation plan for proposed spinoff

* DRH will continue to own and operate its 64 franchised BWW restaurants and be listed on NASDAQ exchange.

* Expects to complete spinoff in Q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

