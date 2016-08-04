FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings qtrly net sales of $375.2 mln, up 1.8 pct
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wesco Aircraft Holdings qtrly net sales of $375.2 mln, up 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.24

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Says remains committed to its fiscal 2016 financial goals

* Says net sales are expected to grow at a low-single-digit pace for FY

* FY2016 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $381.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales of $375.2 million, up 1.8 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

