Aug 4 (Reuters) - Freshpet Inc

* Qtrly net sales increased 16.4% to $33.0 million for q2 of 2016.

* Qtrly net loss was $3.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.2 million for same period in 2015

* Says reiterated its guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: