BRIEF-PerkinElmer Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
August 4, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PerkinElmer Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - PerkinElmer Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* PerkinElmer Inc qtrly gaap earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.56

* Announces new eight million share repurchase authorization

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 revenue $572.7 million versus $563.9 million

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share view $2.75 to $2.85

* Reaffirms FY 2016 gaap earnings per share view $2.29 to $2.39 from continuing operations

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
