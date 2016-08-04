FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wayfair says co, through unit Wayfair LLC, renews credit agreement
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wayfair says co, through unit Wayfair LLC, renews credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc

* On july 31, 2016, co, through wholly-owned subsidiary, wayfair llc, renewed its credit agreement with bank of america, n.a.

* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co with $20 million revolving line of credit to support direct borrowings, letters of credit - sec filing

* Credit agreement is renewable on an annual basis and, if not renewed, will expire on july 31, 2017

* Credit agreement, as amended, provides co for a maximum aggregate commitment of $65.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

