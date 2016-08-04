FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P says Ecuador 'B/B' sovereign credit ratings affirmed outlook remains stable
August 4, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P says Ecuador 'B/B' sovereign credit ratings affirmed outlook remains stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - S&P on Ecuador:

* Is likely to maintain moderate fiscal and external deficits and low inflation in the next two to three years.

* Over the next three years, the external position should improve

* Republic of Ecuador 'B/B' sovereign credit ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable

* Rating reflects moderate per capita income,weak public institutions,high reliance on oil exports, vulnerability to external shocks

* Adverse terms of trade, mainly from low oil prices, have weakened Ecuador's external position Source (bit.ly/2b6nH4Q)

