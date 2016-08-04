FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dollar Tree to eliminate 370 positions amid merger integration
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dollar Tree to eliminate 370 positions amid merger integration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc

* Shared back-office functions created to leverage costs across both banners

* "plan to keep our customer-facing organizations separate and focused on individual banners"

* Dollar tree announces corporate restructuring related to merger integration

* Company will eliminate 370 positions, including 100 vacant positions, at its family dollar store support center in Matthews, NC

* Company expects to incur pre-tax expense of approximately $6 million during fiscal 2016 related to restructuring

* Says expects to incur pre-tax expense of approximately $6 million during fiscal 2016

* Store operations and merchandising functions will remain largely unchanged

* Believes it is well positioned to achieve $300 million in combined run rate annual synergies by end of 3rd year following July 2015 acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

