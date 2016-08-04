FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunopta says Sunopta Global Organic Ingredients enters into mutual release and settlement agreement
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunopta says Sunopta Global Organic Ingredients enters into mutual release and settlement agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc

* On july 29, sunopta global organic ingredients entered into a mutual release and settlement agreement

* Says SGOI will pay campbell $5 mln in cash and provide campbell with rebates of up to $4 mln over a four-year period

* Sunopta inc says in connection with settlement agreement, sunopta expects to record a charge of $9 million in q2 of 2016

* In connection with settlement agreement, expects to record a charge of $9 million in q2 of 2016

* Sunopta inc says settlement agreement resolves disputed issues among parties in connection with litigation filed by plum against sgoi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.