FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-RMO Energy says FY 2016 production projected to average about 8,500 BOE/D
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RMO Energy says FY 2016 production projected to average about 8,500 BOE/D

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Rmp Energy Inc

* Rmp energy provides a bank facility and operations update and announces a strategic review

* Says its two-bank syndicate group has completed its borrowing base re-determination review of rmp's revolving bank credit facility

* Borrowing base re-determined with total conforming commitment amount of $120 million with a scheduled step-down to $100 million at oct 31, 2016

* Engaged financial advisors to assist company to evaluate, develop and recommend one or more strategic initiatives necessary

* Says updated net asset value is estimated at approximately $2.70 per share, as at june 30, 2016

* Fiscal 2016 production is projected to average about 8,500 boe/d which is about 7% lower than previously-guided fiscal 2016 production

* Expects to fund 2016 planned capital expenditures with march 2016 equity financing and forecasted funds from operations

* Company re-affirms its fiscal 2016 capital expenditures budget of approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.