Aug 4 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd

* Effective with august dividend board has approved suspension of our dividend reinvestment plan (drip) pending further notice

* Increased fy production guidance from 11,400 boe/d to 11,700 boe/d

* Qtrly ffo per share (basic) $0.23

* Freehold's production averaged a record 12,041 boe/d in q2-2016

* Fy capital spending budget remains at $7 million