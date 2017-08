Aug 5 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.com Oyj :

* Q2 EBITDA ex-items 1.3 million euros ($1.45 million) versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Q2 revenue 80.1 million euros versus 80.0 million euros year ago

* In 2016 company revenue and comparable operating profit are expected to exceed level of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

