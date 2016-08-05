FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fagron H1 net profit from continued operations at 16.6 million euros
August 5, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fagron H1 net profit from continued operations at 16.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Fagron Nv :

* H1 REBITDA amounted to 45.6 million euros ($50.77 million)

* At quarter end net financial debt decreased to 301.0 million euros after both tranches of capital increase

* H1 net sales Reuters Poll estimates 213 million euros; Reuters Poll estimates net profit 5.8 million euros

* 2016 outlook: turnover of at least 415 million euros and REBITDA of between 85 million euros and 95 million euros

* Fagron's turnover from continuing operations decreased by 3.1 pct in first half of 2016 to 210.2 million euros

* At constant exchange rates, turnover developed positively on all continents except in United States

* As expected, changed reimbursement system for non-sterile compounding in united states continued to have a negative impact

* H1 net profit from continued operations 16.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
