FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Suess Microtec confirms outlook despite weak first half
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
August 5, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suess Microtec confirms outlook despite weak first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec says

* EBIT at eur 0.9 million in q2 2016

* Expects an order entry in second half of 2016 in bandwidth of eur 80 to 90 million

* Reason for reduced expectations is generally difficult market situation. Previously management board had assumed a more pronounced recovery in order situation over first half of 2016

* Moreover, company did not receive any orders from new customers for uv-projection scanners from suss microtec photonic systems so far

* Operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of eur 9 to 13 million (previous year: eur 5.0 million) in 2016

* Q2 order intake with eur 39.2 million at upper end of guidance

* Expects sales in fiscal 2017, to be in range of eur 160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.