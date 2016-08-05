BRIEF-Suess Microtec confirms outlook despite weak first half

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Suess Microtec says

* EBIT at eur 0.9 million in q2 2016

* Expects an order entry in second half of 2016 in bandwidth of eur 80 to 90 million

* Reason for reduced expectations is generally difficult market situation. Previously management board had assumed a more pronounced recovery in order situation over first half of 2016

* Moreover, company did not receive any orders from new customers for uv-projection scanners from suss microtec photonic systems so far

* Operating result (EBIT) is expected to be in bandwidth of eur 9 to 13 million (previous year: eur 5.0 million) in 2016

* Q2 order intake with eur 39.2 million at upper end of guidance

* Expects sales in fiscal 2017, to be in range of eur 160 million