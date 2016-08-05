FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says upper house approval of India's GST bill is credit positive
August 5, 2016 / 1:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says upper house approval of India's GST bill is credit positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Moody's on India :

* Upper house approval of India's GST bill is credit positive

* GST will reduce tax administration costs of the government and corporate sector, will improve compliance and raise tax receipts.

* GST will have a negligible impact on overall inflation, in line with the revenue-neutral objective

* Automotive industry is likely to be a chief beneficiary of the new regime

* GST will have a positive impact on growth and tax revenues over the medium term, supporting the sovereign's credit profile

* GST' implications over the short term will be limited, given that effective implementation will take some time

* Over time, believe the impact of the GST will be positive for most corporate sectors across the value chain in India Source text : bit.ly/2aMvkhQ

