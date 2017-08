Aug 5 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* H1 net sales climbed 9.2 percent to 187.1 million Swiss francs ($192.13 million)

* H1 EBITDA up 16.4 percent to 30.9 million francs

* H1 net profit improved 23.4 percent to 15.8 million francs

* Is positive about second half of fiscal year 2016