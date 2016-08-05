FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw adds luxembourg to its property portfolio as new core market
August 5, 2016 / 5:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Warehouses de Pauw adds luxembourg to its property portfolio as new core market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Warehouses De Pauw CVA :

* Adds Luxembourg to its property portfolio as new core market

* This transaction will take place through acquisition of 55 pct of shares in joint venture S.O.L.E.I.L. SA

* Also acquiring an option on a concession plot in immediate vicinity of Cargo airport of Luxembourg

* Closing of transaction is expected at early 2017

* Investment budget (based on 100 pct of investment) amounts to around 22 million euros ($24.50 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

