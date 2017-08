Aug 5 (Reuters) - Investec Plc :

* Chairman, senior independent director met with company's largest shareholders

* 80.27 pct of votes cast at annual general meeting in favour of directors' remuneration report , 19.73 pct against

* Group's largest shareholders provided feedback on voting intentions, including reasons for voting against specific resolutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)