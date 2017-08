Aug 5 (Reuters) - GrandVision :

* Says co remains committed to Turkish market - conference call

* Says despite recent events Turkey is and will remain an attractive market in the long term - conference call

* Says still a lot of work to be done until For Eyes is at level of other organisations which are part of GrandVision; it will probably take another 12 months - conference call