a year ago
BRIEF- TBC Plc to move to premium listing on London exchange on Aug.10
August 5, 2016 / 12:09 PM / a year ago

BRIEF- TBC Plc to move to premium listing on London exchange on Aug.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - TBC Bank'i Ss :

* Says in total, 99.73 pct of outstanding Global Depositary Receipt (GDRs) of bank were validly tendered

* TBC Plc ordinary shares are expected to obtain a premium listing and be admitted to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange Plc for listed securities

* TBC Plc shares are expected to begin trading on LSE on wednesday, Aug.10 2016 under ticker symbol TBCG.L

* Barclays Bank Plc is acting as sponsor and financial adviser to TBC Bank and TBC Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

