Aug 5 (Reuters) - Grobina AS :

* Q1 net turnover 1.6 million euros ($1.78 million) down 25 per cent compared with Q1 of 2015

* Q1 loss 2.2 million euros versus profit 497,969 euros y/y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)