Aug 5 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor

* Says to pay 1.4 million euros ($1.55 million) contract termination fee to Red Star Belgrade for Luis Ezequiel Ibanez transfer

* Says transfers Luis Ezequiel Ibanez for 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)