a year ago
BRIEF-Silver Bear Resources approves facilities agreement for development of Mangazeisky Silver Project
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 1:29 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Silver Bear Resources approves facilities agreement for development of Mangazeisky Silver Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Silver Bear Resources Inc

* Lenders will make available to company and prognoz secured loans in aggregate principal amount of us$55.2 million

* Anticipates secured loan funding will result in net new funding to co,prognoz of about $22 million following repayment of promissory notes

* Silver bear approves facilities agreement for final development and construction of Mangazeisky Silver Project

* Term loan facility will be used by company to repay principal and accrued interest on certain outstanding promissory notes

* Secured loan funding will accrue interest at a rate of 15% per annum

* Got waivers from inflection and aterra in respect of default by co's failure to repay maturity date amounts and interest on promissory notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
