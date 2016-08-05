FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Cargill to sell 2 European oilseed processing facilities to Bunge
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 1:09 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cargill to sell 2 European oilseed processing facilities to Bunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Cargill to sell two European oilseed processing facilities to Bunge

* In Netherlands, transaction includes soybean and rapeseed crush and soybean oil refining facility in Port of Amsterdam

* In France, deal includes soybean and rapeseed crush facility located in Port of Brest

* Employees associated with Cargill's business (120 in Netherlands and 51 in France) will transfer to Bunge.

* Cargill will retain its two other soybean processing facilities in Western Europe

* Aggregate annual processing capacity at two locations is about two million tons

* Industrial operations will be integrated within Bunge's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)operations,global soy crush platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.