BRIEF-Cargill to sell 2 European oilseed processing facilities to Bunge

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd

* Cargill to sell two European oilseed processing facilities to Bunge

* In Netherlands, transaction includes soybean and rapeseed crush and soybean oil refining facility in Port of Amsterdam

* In France, deal includes soybean and rapeseed crush facility located in Port of Brest

* Employees associated with Cargill's business (120 in Netherlands and 51 in France) will transfer to Bunge.

* Cargill will retain its two other soybean processing facilities in Western Europe

* Aggregate annual processing capacity at two locations is about two million tons

* Industrial operations will be integrated within Bunge's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)operations,global soy crush platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: