a year ago
BRIEF-Stonegate Agricom says Zaff 2 Lp buying shares from Sprott
#Market News
August 5, 2016 / 1:34 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Stonegate Agricom says Zaff 2 Lp buying shares from Sprott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Stonegate Agricom Ltd

* Sprott Resource Corp has sold 71 million common shares of Stonegate at a price of $0.0175 per common share

* Zaff 2 LP announced that it has acquired ownership of and control over 71 million common shares of Stonegate

* Following sale, SRC has ceased to own, directly or indirectly, or have control or direction over, any common shares of Stonegate

* After giving effect to this acquisition, Zaff entities own 36.6% of issued and outstanding common shares of Stonegate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

