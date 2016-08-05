FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Snai H1 net result swings to loss of EUR 0.4 mln, H1 revenue up 56.4 pct YoY
August 5, 2016 / 1:54 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Snai H1 net result swings to loss of EUR 0.4 mln, H1 revenue up 56.4 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Snai SpA :

* H1 net loss 0.4 million euros ($442,000.00) versus profit 0.3 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 442.4 million euros versus 282.8 million euros a year ago

* Increase in H1 revenue can be mainly attributed to the Cogemat Group integration effects, the reopening of Finscom and SIS PoS, the bookmaking of events related to the European Football Championship and the positive performance of Sports Betting and Online Games business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

