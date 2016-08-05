FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Accentro Real Estate sells real estate portfolio, raises forecast and plans first dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Accentro Real Estate AG :

* Sold property portfolio in Berlin with 419 residential units

* Instead of previously planned fy after-tax profit of 10 million euros ($11.05 million), now sees after-tax profit of almost the double of it

* Sells real estate portfolio with high profit, raises forecast and plans first dividend

* Sale with sales volume of 51 million euros will contribute to a significant increase in earnings in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

