Aug 5 (Reuters) - Advenis SA :

* Advenis sells its 35 pct stakes in Sicavonline and Sicavonline Partenaires

* Sale values 35 percent stake at 2.9 million euros ($3.2 million)

* Valuation will generate an exceptional negative impact of 3.8 million euros in the income statement for H1 2016 and will have a positive impact on cash Source text: bit.ly/2aDPEmn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)