a year ago
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 5, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's MTS says sold its 50 pct stake in Uzbekistan's UMS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS :

* Says has sold its 50.01 percent stake in the telecommunications operator Universal Mobile Systems (UMS) in Uzbekistan;

* Says has sold the stake to the State Unitary Enterprise Centre of Radio Communication, Radio Broadcasting and Television of the Ministry of Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan;

* Says decided to sell the stake "due to a variety of business reasons and other circumstances";

* Says due to the stake sale, MTS expects to record a write-off in respect of assets of approximately 3 billion roubles ($46 million) in the third quarter. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.5209 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
