BRIEF-Sovereign Food clarifies JV partner's name
August 5, 2016 / 2:04 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sovereign Food clarifies JV partner's name

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Sovereign Food Investments Ltd

* Sovereign's joint venture with a customer

* Sovereign entered into JV arrangement with JV partner on confidential terms, which is customary for transactions of this nature

* Confirms that JV partner is Cold Storage Group (pty) Limited ("CSG"), a privately held entity that has been a long-standing customer of sovereign

* At co's AGM a shareholder raised questions regarding sovereign's interest in entity, Sov Factory Shop, and ownership structure of JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

