a year ago
BRIEF-MediClin H1 group sales of 289.2 mln euros
August 5, 2016 / 3:14 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MediClin H1 group sales of 289.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - MediClin AG :

* H1 achieved group sales of 289.2 million euros ($320.32 million)(H1 2015: 274.2 milion euros)

* Business development in first six months of 2016 indicates that sales and earnings targets for group can be achieved

* In acute segment, management board assumes that forecast sales growth will be reached and that segment result will be at lower end of forecast range due to higher expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

