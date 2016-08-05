BRIEF-MediClin H1 group sales of 289.2 mln euros

Aug 5 (Reuters) - MediClin AG :

* H1 achieved group sales of 289.2 million euros ($320.32 million)(H1 2015: 274.2 milion euros)

* Business development in first six months of 2016 indicates that sales and earnings targets for group can be achieved

* In acute segment, management board assumes that forecast sales growth will be reached and that segment result will be at lower end of forecast range due to higher expenses