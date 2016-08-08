FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Merck & Co says FDA approves Keytruda for a type of head and neck cancer (Aug 5)
August 6, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Merck & Co says FDA approves Keytruda for a type of head and neck cancer (Aug 5)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say the FDA approved Keytruda for a type of head and neck cancer. The drug is already approved for other types of cancers)

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Based on its mechanism of action, Keytruda can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman

* Continued approval for indication for Keytruda may be contingent upon verification, description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials

* FDA approves Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy

* Immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred with keytruda including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis

* Under FDA's accelerated approval regulations, this indication for keytruda approved based on tumor response rate, durability of response Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

