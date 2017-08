Aug 7 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Indonesian banking system outlook is stable, due to strong buffers

* Operating environment for indonesian banks is stabilizing; in particular, gdp growth should improve to 5.0% in 2016 from 4.8% in 2015

* Outlook for the indonesian banking system over the next 12-18 months is stable Source text - bit.ly/2b6tto1