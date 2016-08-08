FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital H1 net profit up 18 pct at EUR 4.8 million
August 8, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital H1 net profit up 18 pct at EUR 4.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mpc Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Earnings before tax (EBT) in first half of 2016 amounted to 7.3 million euros ($8.10 million), down slightly as compared to figure for first half of 2015 (7.9 million euros)

* H1 management fees increased significantly by 30 pct to 18.1 million euros (H1 2015: 14.0 million euros)

* Transaction fees fell from 11.3 million euros in previous year to 4.8 million euros in first half of 2016

* H1 consolidated net profit increases by 18 pct to 4.8 million euros

* Revenue for first half of 2016 amounted to 22.9 million euros (H1 2015: 25.2 million euros)

* Transaction income expected to increase in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
