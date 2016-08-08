BRIEF-Smith & Nephew starts share buyback after gynaecology divestment completes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc

* Smith & nephew completes gynaecology sale and commences $300 million share buy-back programme

* Completed divestiture of its gynaecology business to medtronic plc (nyse:mdt) for $350 million.

* Maximum pecuniary amount allocated to buy-back programme is $300 million and maximum number of shares that will be purchased is estimated to be 18.3 million