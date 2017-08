Aug 5 (Reuters) - S&P On Governors State University

* S&P - Governors State University, Il debt ratings lowered three notches to 'BB+' on fiscal uncertainty

* S&P On Governors State University - Downgrade and negative outlook reflect view of Illinois' ongoing severe challenges due to weak financial position

* S&P On Governors State University - "Opinion that state appropriation outcomes will remain uncertain through at least fiscal 2017" Source - bit.ly/2aAZxE2