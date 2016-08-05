FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elephant Talk failed timely payment of July employee payroll
August 5, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elephant Talk failed timely payment of July employee payroll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Elephant Talk Communications Corp

* Failed to make timely payment of July employee payroll and is therefore in breach of its obligations under its employment contracts

* Says engaged in dialogue with employees with regard to company's inability to satisfy payroll obligations

* Says continues to engage in discussions with current senior secured lender, Atalaya, and other parties

* Agreed with one of its major stockholders it would provide additional subordinated funding in amount of $3.5 million

* Says refinancing is expected to be resolved in the course of Q3 and Q4 this year Source: (bit.ly/2aUV2Ce ) Further company coverage:

