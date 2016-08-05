FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's revises Pennsylvania's outlook to stable from negative, affirms AA3 GO rating
August 5, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's revises Pennsylvania's outlook to stable from negative, affirms AA3 GO rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Moody's On Pennsylvania

* Rating incorporates large tax base, moderate debt burden, progress toward improving funding of elevated pension liabilities

* Moody's revises pennsylvania's outlook to stable from negative; affirms aa3 go rating

* Likely to struggle to balance its budget annually as pension contributions ramp up,expenditures grow more quickly than revenues

* Aa3 go rating recognizes commonwealth's chronic late budgets, reflect political gridlock

* Pennsylvania is likely to continue struggling to balance its budgets in future years, but the magnitude of its budget gaps will be solvable Source text for Eikon:

