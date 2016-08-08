BRIEF-Steinhoff to buy Mattress Firm Holding Corp for $3.8 bln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV :

* Says entered into a definitive merger agreement; acquire Mattress Firm for $64.00 per share in cash

* Steinhoff International Holdings NV to acquire Mattress Firm Holding Corporation for $64 per share

* Total equity value of about $2.4 bln and an enterprise value for mattress firm of approximately $3.8 bln with debt

* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of Mattress Firm and Steinhoff

* Says acquisition price is a premium of 115 pct to mattress firm's closing price of $29.74 per share at close of Aug.5