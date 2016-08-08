BRIEF-Pankl Racing Systems H1 revenues up 8 pct at EUR 95.4 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pankl Racing Systems AG :

* H1 revenues increased by 8 percent to 95.4 million euros ($105.80 million)

* H1 EBIT increased by 20.3 percent to 8.0 million euros

* H1 net earnings attributable to Pankl shareholders amounted to 5.6 million euros or 1.77 euro per share versus 4.3 million euros or 1.36 euro per share in same period last year

* Says in coming months anticipates increasing volatility in high performance business and an ongoing adverse market environment in civil helicopter business

($1 = 0.9017 euros)