FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sells Market Street property in Sydney
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Woolworths Holdings sells Market Street property in Sydney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Sale of Market Street property in Sydney and relocation of David Jones head office

* Up to A$200 million (R2.1 billion) of sale proceeds will be used to develop adjacent Elizabeth Street building to create a 39,000 sq. metre department store on 11 levels

* Company expects co-location to deliver synergies and productivity benefits of at least A$10 million per annum from 2019

* Board announces A$360 million (R3.8 billion) sale of its Market Street property in Sydney to Australia's Scentre Group

* Has also worked closely with Victorian Government to structure a range of incentives to offset cost of re-location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.