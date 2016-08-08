FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Mercator Medical adopts new strategy
August 8, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mercator Medical adopts new strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA :

* Under 2016/2018 strategy plans to build factory of medical products from unwoven fabric

* Cost of new factory is estimated at 3.8 million zlotys ($983,844), plans to fund 80 percent with bank loan

* Factory of medical products from unwoven fabric to be built in Brzesc Kujawski, plans to start production in Q2 2017

* Under new strategy to expand its existing gloves factory in Thailand and increase its production capacity to 3 billion gloves per year

* Plans to expand its business to some Western European countries by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8624 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

