BRIEF-Ascendis Health says rights offer oversubscribed by more than 300 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd :

* Ascendis Health rights offer oversubscribed by more than 300 pct

* Secured additional irrevocable undertakings from existing and new strategic shareholders to total value of 2.3 bln rand at time of release of circular

* Says transactions will be concluded by beginning of September

* Had secured required funding to conclude its recent 7.3 bln rand acquisitions of global pharma company Remedica and European sports nutrition company Scitec

* Underwriting of rights offer was however not required as 54 mln rights offer shares were snapped up by supportive shareholders