FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Vail and Whistler Blackcomb agree to strategic combination
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vail and Whistler Blackcomb agree to strategic combination

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc :

* Vail Resorts and Whistler Blackcomb agree to strategic combination

* Whistler blackcomb shareholders would receive c$17.50 per share in cash and 0.0975 shares of vail resorts common stock

* Whistler Blackcomb holdings inc says transaction has been unanimously approved by whistler blackcomb board of directors

* Stock component determined by a baseline share exchange ratio of 0.0998 shares of vail resorts common stock

* Vail Resorts intends to finance cash component of deal through an expansion of its existing credit facility

* Aggregate stock component of offer is estimated to be c$715 million (usd$543 million)

* Deal for consideration having a total value of c$36.00 per share

* Aggregate cash component of offer is estimated to be c$676 million (usd$513 million)

* For full 2016-17 winter season, Whistler Blackcomb will continue to honor resort's existing season pass products

* Stock component adjusted for currency exchange rate changes if Canadian dollar is above or below $0.7765 six business days before deal closing

* Whistler Blackcomb will maintain its brand

* Upon closing Whistler shareholders collectively will own 10 percent of vail resorts outstanding common stock

* Whistler Blackcomb's relationship with Nippon cable will be unaffected and will continue after closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.